Kylie Jenner Wasn't Happy About This Instacart Delivery Guy Making A TikTok About Dropping Food Off At Her House

A delivery driver delivered a breathless account of dropping an Erewhon order to Kylie Jenner, claiming that he walked over a pathway with a "river beneath it" and heard a baby scream at the residence.

After Tamayo's TikTok went viral, Jenner disputed some of the delivery person's account, saying he was lying for attention.

no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. recipe coming soon lol . . . i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tiipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??

She later shared a video of what she did with the pepperoni that the Instacart driver delivered.

