Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'I CANNOT MAKE THIS SH*T UP'

Kylie Jenner Wasn't Happy About This Instacart Delivery Guy Making A TikTok About Dropping Food Off At Her House

James Crugnale
James Crugnale · · 148 reads
Kylie Jenner Wasn't Happy About This Instacart Delivery Guy Making A TikTok About Dropping Food Off At Her House
Instacart employee Pablo Tamayo recorded himself realizing he was dropping a $12 order of pepperoni off for Kylie Jenner and shared what it was like to make a delivery to her Holmby Hills mansion on TikTok. Jenner was not impressed.

A delivery driver delivered a breathless account of dropping an Erewhon order to Kylie Jenner, claiming that he walked over a pathway with a "river beneath it" and heard a baby scream at the residence.

@thisisntpablo

I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭

♬ original sound - Pablo Tamayo

After Tamayo's TikTok went viral, Jenner disputed some of the delivery person's account, saying he was lying for attention.

no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. recipe coming soon lol . . . i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tiipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??

She later shared a video of what she did with the pepperoni that the Instacart driver delivered.

@kyliejenner

i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it

♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

h/t Cinema Blend

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.