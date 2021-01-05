7
KIM WHAT MAY

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are figuring out their future and whether they are going to stay married, according to two sources close to Kardashian West who spoke to CNN.

The Lede

According to a friend close to Kardashian West, the two have been living separately for months, with Kim in California with the couple's four children and Kanye in Wyoming.

Key Details

  • "Divorce is something that has been discussed off and on for the past year," a second source says.
  • Reports have claimed that Kardashian West has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser, but Wasser has actually been on retainer for years and previously represented Kardashian West in her divorce from former NBA player Kris Humphries.
  • The two have weathered tough times together, including Kardashian West's robbery in Paris in 2016 and West's struggles with bipolar disorder.

