636 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Discussing Divorce
The LedeAccording to a friend close to Kardashian West, the two have been living separately for months, with Kim in California with the couple's four children and Kanye in Wyoming.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
JoJo Siwa On Controversial 'JoJo's Juice' Board Game Featuring 'Inappropriate Content'
'Borat 2' Director Reveals What Really Happened With Rudy Giuliani: 'My Jaw Hit the Floor'
Where Did All The Sex In Movies Go?