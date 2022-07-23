Popular
rolling loud

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage During A Performance Because The Crowd Wouldn't Stop Throwing Things At Him

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 5.1k reads
Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage During A Performance Because The Crowd Wouldn't Stop Throwing Things At Him
Do not do this to performers that you paid to see. Ever, for any reason. Just don't.

