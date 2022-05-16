Is Kendrick Lamar's Fifth Studio Album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Widely popular and acclaimed rapper from Compton, California, Kendrick Lamar returned with "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," a two-disc, 18-track album after a five-year gap since his last solo release.

The album references cancel culture, Lamar's insecurities and deeply personal stories from his upbringing. Is "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" a fitting outcome of Lamar's five-year hiatus, or has his artistry lost its steam? Here's what the reviews say.

It's Chaotic

Released as a double album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" takes on an ambitious concept, guiding us through Kendrick’s psyche, with his longtime partner Whitney Alford as narrator. The ever jazz-influenced artist is diligent in the sonic progression through his subconscious. The album finds a space between Donda 2-style hurriedness and intentional dissonance. Most songs are cut into one, or three, different beats, giving individual songs the kind of narrative texture you’d expect from a full album.

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” may not be a masterpiece, and it may not always be pleasant, but it’s clearly the work of a genius, accountable to no one but himself, intent on showing you all the scars that he acquired on his way to becoming the defining rapper of his generation, and plenty that came after that, too.

It's Irreverent

On “Auntie Diaries,” the tale of two relatives whose experiences with gender shaped his accountability to family, he attempts the former but fumbles into the latter. In trying to impart a lesson about how he learned then unlearned to say the f-slur, he makes himself the main character in his queer relatives’ stories and he uses the slur wantonly. Few rap listeners will be new to the word and his intentions are clear, but aren’t there other stories he can tell about the trans people in his life? Kendrick has never been a perfect character actor, but in the past he at least imbued roles with some mark of individuality. Compared to JAY-Z’s “Smile,” which manages to tell the story of Hov’s mom coming out of the closet and mixes flexes and intimacy, “Auntie Diaries” lacks depth.

This lack of precision is rampant throughout the album, especially on “Auntie Diaries” where Kendrick tells a story about two transgender family members. As well-meaning as the song appears to be, many in the trans community have taken issue with Kendrick deadnaming and misgendering two individuals, while also using gay slurs to get his point across. “N95” sees Kendrick urging listeners to take off the Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Birkin bags, even as his media company PGLang works with Converse and Calvin Klein. There’s nothing wrong with Kendrick being a hypocrite, especially since it’s an issue he returns to often in his music. But if he’s adamant about delving deeper into what’s wrong with our current political reality, then it’d help if the listener had a better understanding of what he actually believed in beyond the surface-level incendiary comments about vague threats of cancellation.

It's Got A Deeply Personal Narrative

"Mr Morale & The Big Steppers" is a sheaf of songs delving into conflict and reconciliation. It is anchored in Lamar’s own life, right down to a cover that features the first confirmation of the birth of his second child, Enoch. He has earned this moment of reflection.

TL;DR

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" actively resists interpretation, categorization, and canonization.

“I can’t please everybody,” he keeps repeating, as if it’s a mantra designed to manage his eventual decline.

