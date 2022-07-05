Read The Delightful Exchange Between Keanu Reeves And An Enthusiastic Young Fan At A NYC Airport

Andrew Kimmel, a TV producer, wound up on a flight with Keanu Reeves from London to New York.

Once at baggage claim in NYC, Kimmel captured a conversation between the actor and a young fan, in which the fan couldn't help but pepper him with enthusiastic questions.

And in keeping with all we've heard about Reeves, the actor answered every question with grace.

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY?



KR: I live in LA.



Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York?



KR: Four days! No… five. Five days!



Kid: Why are you in NY?



KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Reeves in his conversation mentioned the F1 race, where he talked with reporters about what makes the sport so interesting to him.

Kimmel also managed to snag a selfie with the actor before they left the airport.