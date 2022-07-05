Popular
REEVE-IN' ON A JET PLANE

Read The Delightful Exchange Between Keanu Reeves And An Enthusiastic Young Fan At A NYC Airport

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.6k reads
TV Producer Andrew Kimmel overheard Reeves respond graciously to a young boy's eager line of questioning at the baggage claim. Here's the conversation.

Andrew Kimmel, a TV producer, wound up on a flight with Keanu Reeves from London to New York.

Once at baggage claim in NYC, Kimmel captured a conversation between the actor and a young fan, in which the fan couldn't help but pepper him with enthusiastic questions.

And in keeping with all we've heard about Reeves, the actor answered every question with grace.



Reeves in his conversation mentioned the F1 race, where he talked with reporters about what makes the sport so interesting to him.

Kimmel also managed to snag a selfie with the actor before they left the airport.



Comments

