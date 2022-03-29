DON'T MIND IF I DO
Julia Fox Says Her Book Is A 'Masterpiece' And Is 'Coming Out Soon'
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Variety caught some time with Julia Fox at the Oscars, and the actress got fans worked up when she said she was working on a book that, she said, is a "masterpiece":
Julia Fox says her upcoming book "is so far a masterpiece" https://t.co/M5GljMMdCx pic.twitter.com/gxLHfpaMx6— Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022
Does Julia Fox have a book deal? Is it a memoir or not? Is it in fact a masterpiece? Impossible to fact-check, so let's just go with it.
