Julia Fox Says Her Book Is A 'Masterpiece' And Is 'Coming Out Soon'

Submitted by Molly Bradley

On the red carpet at the Oscars, Fox spoke about a book she's been working on that is allegedly "coming out soon."

Variety caught some time with Julia Fox at the Oscars, and the actress got fans worked up when she said she was working on a book that, she said, is a "masterpiece":



Does Julia Fox have a book deal? Is it a memoir or not? Is it in fact a masterpiece? Impossible to fact-check, so let's just go with it.

