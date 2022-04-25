Josh Brolin Shares The Incident That Made Him Go Sober At 19 For The First Time

Josh Brolin described his relationship with sobriety and revealed the incident he got into with police in Los Angeles when he was 19 that changed his outlook on life.

Josh Brolin: "I got sober at 19. I was looking at 14 years in prison."

Dax Shepard: "Did you punch a cop or something?"

Josh Brolin: "Six."

Monica Padman: "Six cops?"

Josh Brolin: "Yeah. It was on the corner of Hollywood and La Brea."

Listen to the conversation start around 14 minutes into the episode below. Shepard first shares his journey with sobriety and around 14:25 Brolin starts.

[Armchair Expert]