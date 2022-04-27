COURTROOM SKETCH
Johnny Depp Was Caught Passing His Lawyer A Doodle During His Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard
1.3k reads | submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
Johnny Depp had a moment of levity during his defamation case against Amber Heard on Tuesday when he was spotted showing his lawyer a doodle while waiting on witness Tara Roberts to dial into the proceedings.
Key Details
- Depp was seen passing a Post-it note to attorney Benjamin Chew which appeared to be a doodle of a woman, according to the New York Post's Nadine DeNinno.
- Chew nodded in approval of the actor's sticky note sketch, though it was unclear who or what he had drawn.
- The moment took on a life of its own as Depp's fans widely disseminated the clip on TikTok with various captions and added audio.
The Source
Previously
