Johnny Depp Testifies Why He's Suing Amber Heard, Denies He's Ever Struck A Woman
Johnny Depp testified at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday where he explained why he had filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. "...Today is my first opportunity that I've been able to speak about this case in full," he said.
- According to Law and Crime's Adam Klasfeld, Depp is suing Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she depicted herself as a "survivor of domestic abuse."
- Heard wrote, "I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out."
- Heard previously was granted a restraining order against Depp in 2016 after she claimed he had struck her with a phone.
- Depp acknowledged in his testimony that "there were arguments and things of that nature" during his relationship with Heard, but said "never did I myself reach the point of striking Miss Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life."
