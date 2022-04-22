'I BELIEVE THE FILM DID PRETTY WELL'
Johnny Depp Reveals He's Never Seen 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' And His Explanation Is Fascinating
The Lede
Johnny Depp's performance of Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean" is well-known by many, but the actor acknowledged on Tuesday — while testifying in a civil trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard for alleged defamation in an op-ed Heard published in The Washington Post — that he had never seen the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie in which he starred.
Key Details
- After being questioned about how the 2003 movie changed his life, Depp explained how his character, Captain Jack Sparrow, could "do things that I could never do. He could say things that I could never say... So it was, for me, a way to stretch the parameters of a character and take a risk in doing that."
- "I felt I was on a pretty good mission," he added. "I thought that it might be a character who would be accepted by five-year-olds and 45-year-olds, 65-year-olds and 85-year-olds in the same way that Bugs Bunny is... The character of Captain Jack was more like a swashbuckler type that would swing in shirtless and be the hero."
- However, when asked how the film "ultimately turned out," Depp revealed he hadn't see it. "But I believe that the film did pretty well, apparently, and they wanted to keep going, making more, and I was fine to do that."
- "It's not like you become that person, but if you know that character to the degree that I did — because he was not what the writers wrote, so they really weren't able to write for him... Once you know the character better than the writers, that's when you have to be true to the character and add your words."
The Source
