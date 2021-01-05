96
LOST THEIR MOJOJO

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
JoJo Siwa addressed criticism of the controversial Nickelodeon board game "JoJo's Juice."

The Lede

The board game, which targets kids 6 years old and up, was criticized for containing references to nudity and being arrested.

Key Details

  • 17-year-old JoJo Siwa is a "Dance Moms" alum and a YouTube personality with a young fan base.
  • The Nickelodeon board game "JoJo's Juice," which bears her name, also included such questions as, "Who in this room would you most like to date" and "Have you ever stolen from a store?"
  • Siwa said she "had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards."

