Jesse Williams, Dr. Avery On 'Grey's Anatomy,' Is Leaving The Show After 12 Seasons
Submitted by Molly Bradley via themercury.com
The LedeWilliams told E! News, "The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."
Key Details
- Jesse Williams joined the show in Season 6 playing a surgical resident whose hospital, Mercy West Medical Center, merged with the show's main hospital setting at the time, Seattle Grace.
- On the show's latest episode of Season 17, "Look Up Child," it was revealed that Dr. Avery is retiring from Seattle Grace.
- Williams's character will make one last appearance in the episode airing on May 20.