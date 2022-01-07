FOR A COOL $1,000
Can You Answer The 'Jeopardy!' Question That Stumped Amy Schneider And Others?
The clue: "An investment fund with a portfolio that tracks a group of stocks such as the S&P 500 companies," in the "Handy-y Responses" category.
- The correct answer was "index funds," according to host Ken Jennings.
- Index funds are a type of passive financial investment which copy market indices, rather than compete against them.
