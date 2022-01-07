Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Can You Answer The 'Jeopardy!' Question That Stumped Amy Schneider And Others?
A question on Wednesday's "Jeopardy!" stumped all three contestants, including Amy Schneider (who is on a 26-game winning streak.) It's about money, stocks and funds.

The clue: "An investment fund with a portfolio that tracks a group of stocks such as the S&P 500 companies," in the "Handy-y Responses" category.

  • The correct answer was "index funds," according to host Ken Jennings.
  • Index funds are a type of passive financial investment which copy market indices, rather than compete against them.

