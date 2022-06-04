Popular
it's morbin' time

Jared Leto (AKA Morbius) Ruins The Joke, Shows A Fake Script For 'Morbius 2' In Twitter Video

107 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

He just ruined the bit. Everyone was making fun of the movie online and he thought he could join in on the fun. Just totally ended that for all of us. Like when our parents joined Facebook, just ruined that too.

He killed the joke everybody, wrap it up. No more tweets about it, let's just move on to something else.

Comments

