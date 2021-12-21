'I DIDN'T WANT TO HURT PEOPLE'
James Franco Breaks Silence About Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Submitted by James Crugnale via vulture.com
The Lede
"I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it's consensual, okay," Franco explained. "Of course, I knew talking to other people – other teachers or whatever – it's probably not a cool thing. At the time I was not clearheaded, as I've said."
Key Details
- Franco was accused in January 2018 of sexually inappropriate behavior by five former students in a Los Angeles Times article.
- "In 2018, there were some complaints about me and an article about me and, at that moment I just thought 'I'm gonna be quiet. I'm gonna be, I'm gonna pause.'," Franco explained.
- "Success with women... became a huge source of validation for me," he added.
Additional Thoughts
Franco explained why he was finally breaking his silence.
Franco addressed his greatest regret while he was teaching his acting classes and acknowledged sleeping with students, saying that he felt that if it was consensual, there was nothing wrong with it.
He also discussed his battle with sex addiction.
Franco also confirmed his split from his long-time friend and collaborator, Seth Rogen, saying while it hurt that he distanced himself, he understood.
