'Jackass 4.5' Is Coming To Netflix And Promises More Sh*thousery From The Crew In This Teaser
822 reads | submitted by Adwait
Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix...— Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022
This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk
