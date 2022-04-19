Trending
'Jackass 4.5' Is Coming To Netflix And Promises More Sh*thousery From The Crew In This Teaser

If you've been craving more "Jackass" content, don't worry. "Jackass 4.5," is coming to Netflix on May 20 with a bunch of stuff that was supposed to go in the previous film, but didn't.

