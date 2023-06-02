What Is Going On With Hannah Gadsby's New Controversial Show 'It's Pablo-matic'? We (Try To) Explain

Pablo Picasso is maybe the most famous painter to ever live, as his name gets used as a punchline or easy shorthand for artist in the same way Einstein gets used for genius. He's problematic, well documented, endlessly written about and died fifty years ago.

And while some may celebrate him and use his 50th death anniversary to mark a new exhibition in a museum or gallery, others are using it to criticize him; relentlessly. Here's where award-winning comedian, writer and now curator Hannah Gadsby comes in. Gadsby has a new show called "It's Pablo-matic: Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby" which aims to vilify Picasso for his years of transgressions and violence against women. Art critics are roasting the show, not for its message but for its execution.

The show is running at the Brooklyn Museum until September 24 and it's said to examine Picasso's "complicated legacy through a critical, contemporary, and feminist lens, even as it acknowledges his work's transformative power and lasting influence."

So where do the grievances begin?

The issue seems to stem from the jokey nature of the entire show, and its flippant reframing of Picaso's work instead of the man he was. (If you want to separate those two, that's another conversation entirely). ARTnews's Alex Greenberger pointed out this part very concisely: "Most of the works in this show are by Picasso, strangely enough. This in itself constitutes an issue — you can't re-center art history if you're still centering Picasso." Greenberger wrote. He "detected a disingenuous sentiment amid it all" and was unhappy with the lack of female modernists. "The only ones who make the cut are Kathe Köllwitz and Maria Martins, both of whom are represented by unremarkable examples of their remarkable oeuvres," he wrote.

Gadsby wanted to highlight female artists, but didn't pick any female cubists to counter-act the genre Picasso is most popular for. And instead, they plastered tweets — like "Weird flex" and "Don't you hate it when you look like you belong in a Dickens novel but end up in a mosh pit at Burning Man? #MeToo" — on top of Picasso's work to make fun of him.

In his New York Times review, Jason Farago called the show "juvenile" and said that the quips tacked to Picasso's art looked like graffiti and Instagram captions. "The Australian comedian turns curator in a show about Picasso's complicated legacy. But it's women artists the exhibition really shortchanges," Farago wrote.

The AV Club's Mary Kate Carr pointed out that Purdue Pharma billionaire Elizabeth A. Sackler is on the board of trustees of the museum, and Gadsby had earlier told Variety that even though they felt billionaire's were messed up, they were honest about not knowing how to navigate the art world.

And finally, New York City local indie outlet Hell Gate's Adlan Jackson said that you should just skip the show altogether. "Don't get excited — 'It's Pablo-matic' teases that it should be easy to deflate Picasso's myth, but ultimately is too scared to even try. This is not some heretical assault on Picasso; rather like its title, it's a half-finished riff," he wrote.

We'll let you decided if going to the see "It's Pablo-matic: Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby," at the Brooklyn Museum, which runs till September 24, 2023, is worth your time. Meanwhile, did you know that less than five percent of the artists in the Modern Art sections of the Met Museum are from women, but 85% of the nudes painted are female? We learned that while reading about this entire ordeal.

Watch the trailer: