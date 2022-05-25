Is The 'Bob's Burgers' Movie Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Bob's Burgers" fans rejoice: not only is there a feature-length film about the beloved Belcher family coming your way, but reviews are almost unanimously positive. The bottom line from reviewers is that while it's not groundbreaking, it's well worth your time.

Here's what the critics have to say.

It's More Plotted Than Anything They've Done Before

Opening six years before the bulk of the film’s action, we’re clued into a dastardly murder that took place at the local Wonder Wharf, located mere yards from the Belchers’ burger joint. When a giant sinkhole opens up in front of Bob’s Burgers, revealing a very dead skeleton, the Belchers’ fate becomes tied up with whoever the hell kicked the bucket nearly a decade ago.

The Movie Has All Of The Charm Of The Show

The Bob’s Burgers Movie effectively recreates the show’s winning combination of irreverent humor and heartwarming family dynamics, not to mention the occasional musical number to sweeten the pot.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” feels very easy and lived in thanks at least in part to the fact that its vocal cast has been doing this for over 200 episodes. […] They know the recipe for success by heart and didn’t feel like they needed to push the envelope and be something else to make a splash in theaters. That includes sticking to its signature 2D animation.

You Don’t Need To Know Anything Going In

As Hollywood becomes ever-obsessed with building out sprawling, complex, and often brain-breaking universes that require significant amounts of watching (Marvel, we’re looking at you), there is something deeply refreshing about watching the first feature version of a series that’s just been renewed for Season 13 and still not feel like you’re missing a trick.

Fans Of The Show Will See A Lot Of Familiar Faces

Along the way, they run into the series’ familiar characters, including the Belchers’ dotty landlord Calvin Fischoeder (a very amusing Kevin Kline), his obnoxious brother Felix (Zach Galifianakis), cranky police officer Sergeant Bosco (Gary Cole), regular customer Teddy (Larry Murphy), and seemingly every other character who’s ever shown up in the series. […] And the roster of supporting players is a who’s-who of comic talents, most of them veterans of the show, including Paul F. Tompkins, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Aziz Ansari, Paul Rudd, Jenny Slate, Andy Kindler, Sarah Silverman and many others.

It’s Definitely Entertaining (And A Little Musical)

The movie is packed with so many of the clever jokes and puns the “Bob’s Burgers” writing team is known for that if you stop paying attention for a few seconds, you’ll miss more than a few. And while it bills itself as a bit of a musical comedy, there aren’t that many songs, though the ones that are in there are generally better than the songs in the TV show.

TL;DR

Nothing in here makes an argument to be on the big screen. But it’s darned delightful, like a fizzy soda on a hot day.

Put in terms that Bob (and perhaps only Bob fans) can understand: This movie may not be the Meatsiah — beef tartare inside a medium-well burger inside beef Wellington — but it’s pretty well done.

