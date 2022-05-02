Popular
one ticket for men, please!

Here Are Critics' First Impressions Of Alex Garland's New Pysch-Horror Film 'Men'

1.4k reads | submitted by Jared Russo

Alex Garland's latest film is a psychological horror film about men. So are men good? Of course not! Is "Men" good? Depends on who you ask.

After winning a special effects Oscar for "Ex Machina", melting our brains with "Annihilation", and making the little seen TV series "Devs" for FX, writer and director Alex Garland has a new project for us. It's called "Men" and it's a horror film!

And it stars a rising supernova of a performer in Jessie Buckley, fresh off an Academy Award nomination and some killer roles in various things you may have seen ("Fargo", "The Lost Daughter", and "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" just to name a few). We don't want to spoil this for anyone, so go in knowing as little as possible if you're into twisty, spooky thrillers. Or read on if you're somehow not convinced. But you should be, Garland only does really good stuff and everyone should be on the lookout for whatever he does.

These are tweets from a press screening, so take all of this with a grain of salt. This movie sounds wild like "Mother!" — but more British.


This Is Going To Be Divisive




It Is A Scary Roller Coaster Of A Time



No One Knows What Was Going On! Or Can Agree On What Did In Fact Happen!



There Will Be Blood




At The Very Least, The Performances Are Incredible



Watch The Official Trailer Below, If You Dare:

