Here Are Critics' First Impressions Of Alex Garland's New Pysch-Horror Film 'Men'

After winning a special effects Oscar for "Ex Machina", melting our brains with "Annihilation", and making the little seen TV series "Devs" for FX, writer and director Alex Garland has a new project for us. It's called "Men" and it's a horror film!

And it stars a rising supernova of a performer in Jessie Buckley, fresh off an Academy Award nomination and some killer roles in various things you may have seen ("Fargo", "The Lost Daughter", and "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" just to name a few). We don't want to spoil this for anyone, so go in knowing as little as possible if you're into twisty, spooky thrillers. Or read on if you're somehow not convinced. But you should be, Garland only does really good stuff and everyone should be on the lookout for whatever he does.

These are tweets from a press screening, so take all of this with a grain of salt. This movie sounds wild like "Mother!" — but more British.

This Is Going To Be Divisive

Alex Garland's MEN is guaranteed to be polarizing. Provocative in its execution, Garland is again unafraid to take risks, with memorable body horror moments in @men_movie that sear the mind. Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear make it difficult to look away onscreen. #MenMovie pic.twitter.com/XaXbUSHX8f — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) May 2, 2022

MEN: Alex Garland's most nakedly horror movie, and also his weirdest. A surreal folk horror film that starts off as an unsettling home invasion thriller and gets stranger (and gorier) from there. I loved it?? Audiences will hate it! — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 2, 2022

i'll say this for Alex Garland's half-formed but fully intriguing MEN, which cleaves much closer to the abstruseness of Annihilation than its discourse-baiting title might suggest: it's rare to see a movie that evokes Richard Curtis and Lars von Trier in almost equal measure. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 2, 2022

It Is A Scary Roller Coaster Of A Time

My thoughts on Alex Garland's Men is that it was terrific but so fucking scary that I can never watch it again! — Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) May 2, 2022

MEN is absolutely bonkers. Top-notch performances from Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. That having been said, it kind of falls apart for me and the pieces didn't come together in a way I would have liked. I suspect this one is going to generate lots and lots of conversation. pic.twitter.com/SVg8kBvF97 — Ryan Scott (@RyanScottWrites) May 2, 2022

No One Knows What Was Going On! Or Can Agree On What Did In Fact Happen!

Alex Garland's MEN is going to be even more of a conversation-starter than ANNIHILATION or EX MACHINA, but I suspect there's going to be much less agreement about what's going on. It's intense, opaque, challenging, and visceral as hell. It'll make people angry, at the very least. pic.twitter.com/ao19AhN6w6 — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) May 2, 2022

Alex Garland’s MEN is, of course, psychologically terrifying but funnier than expected thanks to a versatile Rory Kinnear. Jessie Buckley continues to amaze. Thematically layered & vividly constructed with an unforgettable final sequence. Lots to absorb on just a single viewing. pic.twitter.com/bf10Jg7nuk — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 2, 2022

There Will Be Blood

MEN: Rory Kinnear portrays a spectrum of broken male energy which gave me MANY questions I want to ask Alex Garland.



I loved watching it, I cannot wait to see it again, but I am unsure if I understood it.



The climax will make people nauseous. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 2, 2022

I saw Alex Garland's new movie MEN. It's his most stripped-down and primal film yet. Removing the sci-fi veneer of Garland's previous work reveals he's actually the most talented surrealist director working today. The ending of MEN is also even weirder than ANNIHILATION's ending. pic.twitter.com/1FNStblELz — Jake (@jacobkleinman) May 2, 2022

Men is not my favorite Alex Garland movie, but it most certainly does extend his impressive streak of making complex, fascinating, and layered genre stories that fuck with your head for days. The ending is certainly a jaw dropper, and executes some brilliant body horror. #Men pic.twitter.com/hS4OqCt8qC — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 2, 2022

At The Very Least, The Performances Are Incredible

Holy shit. MEN builds into something completely wild and unexpected. A quiet unsettling before surreal insanity. Still pondering over it days later, but one thing I am certain of: Rory Kinnear is operating on a whole new level and one of the absolute greats. pic.twitter.com/hnr2jYQHEE — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) May 2, 2022

MEN is creepy, strange, and gruesome, with genuine moments of dark comedy. It's both a straightforward horror film and something far more elusive/unclassifiable. Jessie Buckley is predictably great, but the movie belongs to the many Rory Kinnears (Rorys Kinnear?). pic.twitter.com/N0GUx3w7jf — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 2, 2022

