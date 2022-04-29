Is Liam Neeson's Latest Hitman Film 'Memory' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Liam Neeson stars in "Memory" an action thriller based on a novel — "De Zaak Alzheimer" — in which Neeson, a contract killer, has to make ethical decisions that set him down a dangerous path. Alongside Monica Bellucci, Guy Pearce and others, is this a hitman story that works, or are we looking at just another typecast Neeson performance? Here's what the reviews say.

The Narrative, Action, Plot — It's All Over The Place

If the basic story points of “Memory” sound familiar to you, it may be that you've seen “The Memory of a Killer,” the 2003 Belgian crime drama that has been Americanized here (with both films based on Jef Geeraerts's novel "The Alzheimer Case"). Although this version more or less follows the same narrative path of its predecessor, the original film, although a perfectly good genre film in its own right, was more interested in its central character (played in a very good performance by Jan Decleir) as he is forced to reckon with both the weight of his past misdeeds and the cruelties of his present condition. “Memory” does begin to work when Neeson gets a hold of the script's more dramatically impactful moments, but these scenes are simply too few and far between to be truly effective.

[RogerEbert.com]

Director Martin Campbell helmed "The Mask of Zorro" and two Bonds, "Goldeneye" and "Casino Royale," though aside from a few stylish kills (hey look, we're on a boat!) you wouldn't really know it; the whole thing is so wrapped in leaden dialogue and B-movie cliché that by the last weary, bloodletting hour, you'll envy Alex's ability to forget.

[EW.com]

In the end, “Memory” isn’t terribly convincing, but it’s at least trying for something more serious than most. Released earlier this year, thematically similar “Catch the Fair One” was a far better movie. But it didn’t star Liam Neeson. And if that’s a prerequisite when picking such films, you could certainly do worse than “Memory.”

[Variety]

There’s never a moment when anyone might think he risks looking genuinely embarrassing in the way that all Alzheimer’s patients do at one point or another. You could substitute almost any disability, injury, or even phobia into the script and the plot wouldn’t change much. On the other hand, exchanging Ray Stevenson into the lead role might have been more interesting, as he really does look his age in this, while Neeson, more than a decade his elder, continues to defy it.

[AV Club]

One Critic Thought It Worked

In the end, "Memory’s" greatest asset might be that it knows exactly what it is — a fun combination of sleazoid action and surprising emotion. It's the best kind of B-movie.

[Vulture]

TL;DR

This promisingly high-concept thriller proves too generic to stand out from the indistinguishable glut of Neeson's post-"Taken" projects.

[IndieWire]

"Memory" isn't memorable, but its gimmick is more interesting than Neeson's typical action fare.

[AARP]

It’s a weird feeling, not being able to root wholeheartedly for Neeson. But I kind of like it. It feels honest, and less pandering.

[Washington Post]

