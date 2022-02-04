Is 'Jackass Forever' A Delightful Nostalgia Trip, Or Has Its Shtick Gone Sour? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Jackass Forever," directed by Jeff Tremaine, stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, who are all back to attempt dangerous, delightful and often very dumb stunts. Is the movie a satisfying throwback, or is the "Jackass" ethos better left in the past?

Considering Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a score of 90% on the Tomatometer and an audience score of 95%, it seems like "Jackass" is the perfect thing for this point in time. Here's what the critics had to say.

The Movie Is A Welcome Return To Form

Johnny Knoxville and much of his original MTV gang are back for the fourth installment of cinematic shenanigans, a side-splittingly funny collection of segments that involve cartoonish violence, projectile vomit, poop jokes, wild animals, and more full-frontal nudity than any other franchise would dare. It's gross. It's childish. It's like coming home again.

[Mashable]

Though It's Hard To Forget The Old Days Of 'Jackass'

As a big fan of the original series, I miss Bam Margera and his hilarious parents Phil and April in the movie, and crew member Ryan Dunn, who died in a car crash a decade ago. Knoxville still has the charisma to lead the gang, but with new younger members and less creativity, the jokes feel a little one note in comparison to the old days. However, they are still amusing and almost a little comforting.

[The Sun]

The Stunts Are As Delightfully Shocking As Ever

“Jackass” remains the most shocking theatrical experience since the mythic mid-1890s screening of the Lumière brothers’ “Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station.” As a test of resolve, it has no rivals. The performers fling themselves into dumb and painful stunts on purpose, and blissfully weak-willed audience members cackle knowing that their laughter is proof that they haven’t grown up either.

[The New York Times]

But There's An Art To Them, Too

Long-time franchise director Jeff Tremaine knows exactly how to get the best out of both his cast and camera people to deliver often meticulous, always rip-roaring set-pieces. Whether it’s as simple as the classic cup test (getting wellied in the crotch by a high velocity object) or as complicated as a kaiju penis puppet attack (as bad as it sounds), the practical effects and cinematography has never looked this cinematic.

[TimeOut]

And They're More Joyous Than Ever

It shouldn’t be fun to watch anybody being humiliated. Yet the core Jackass group make it fun, not only by laughing at each other, but by so willingly laughing at themselves.

[TIME]

It’s the group’s most joyous installment to date, even if the series itself is starting to show some wear and tear.

[AV Club]

The Movie Embraces The Fraughtness of Aging

What began as gonzo stunts carried out with the fearlessness of youth have steadily morphed into a protest against maturity. Knoxville’s hair is now gray (though it sometimes switches in “Jackass Forever” back to dyed black) and the recovery times for Stephen “Steve-O” Glover and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña are presumably longer. One line more or less sums up their predicament: “He’s bleeding. My hairline is receding.”

[AP News]

What does this tell us about our weird-and-getting-weirder society, about aging, or even just about the Jackass guys, gluttons for punishment who, like those old-fashioned punching-bag clowns weighted with sand, always (or nearly always) come back laughing? The answers to these questions may or may not be found in Jackass Forever, the fourth feature-length collection of primo Jackass high jinks. The only certainty is that this movie is embarrassingly pleasurable, for reasons that probably have less to do with 21st-century enlightenment than with the time the first caveman tripped over a rock, made his friends laugh, and then, perhaps as a self-healing response to his own busted toe, burst out laughing himself.

[TIME]

It's Weirdly Heartwarming

Jackass is, ultimately, about friendship because there’s nothing that bonds guys together like a shot to the groin. Or a bee sting to the groin. Or a punch to the groin from the hardest recorded puncher in history.

[Punch Drunk Critics]

TL;DR

A close reading of “Jackass Forever” uncovers an obsession with time and the legacy of the original show’s concept. Taken as a whole, the Jackass film series, which includes three previous movies, is about people realizing they’re less than invincible.

[The Washington Post]

Who doesn’t love a good dick punch?

[Austin Chronicle]

