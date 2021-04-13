STOP, DROP AND HOP
Is It Bad To Change Jobs A Lot?
Submitted by Molly Bradley via thecut.com
The LedeIf your resume shows a pattern of frequent job-hopping — a pattern of working jobs for 1–2 years or less before leaving for the next role — recruiters or employers may worry that you won't commit to the job they're offering. This can be limiting for you — but context matters somewhat, and not all employers will write you off. Here's what you should know, from "Ask A Boss" columnist Alison Green.
Key Details
- Job-hopping discourages employers because it takes time and money to hire and train new employees. If they think you'll just leave in a matter of months, they'd rather not waste the effort.
- Job-hopping hurts you too: it makes it harder for you to develop meaningful expertise.
- If the roles were designed to be short-term, that's OK. Job-hopping earlier in your career is less of a big deal than later on. The industry matters too: job-hopping is typical in some fields, such as certain parts of IT.