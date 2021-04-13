Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Potential employers may raise a brow at a resume that reveals the candidate has switched jobs frequently. This could hurt your chances of being hired, but fortunately, it's not the only thing that matters.

The Lede

If your resume shows a pattern of frequent job-hopping — a pattern of working jobs for 1–2 years or less before leaving for the next role — recruiters or employers may worry that you won't commit to the job they're offering. This can be limiting for you — but context matters somewhat, and not all employers will write you off. Here's what you should know, from "Ask A Boss" columnist Alison Green.

Key Details

  • Job-hopping discourages employers because it takes time and money to hire and train new employees. If they think you'll just leave in a matter of months, they'd rather not waste the effort.
  • Job-hopping hurts you too: it makes it harder for you to develop meaningful expertise.
  • If the roles were designed to be short-term, that's OK. Job-hopping earlier in your career is less of a big deal than later on. The industry matters too: job-hopping is typical in some fields, such as certain parts of IT.