Is 'Don't Look Up' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

It's Both Funny And Depressing

"Don't Look Up" might be the funniest movie of 2021. It's the most depressing too, and that odd combination makes for a one-of-a-kind experience.

[San Francisco Chronicle]

Don't get me wrong, it's still engaging and even humorous at times, and boasts the star-studded cast of the year... However, seeing a very close alternative reality writ large and so realistically on the big screen is quite the mind trip after what we've endured the past 21 months, and it's almost a little too close to home to properly enjoy.

[Metro]

But It's Not For Everyone And Some Might Find It Insufferably Smug

It's probably only fitting that in 2021 we get the end-of-the-world movie we deserve - a cynical, insufferably smug satire stuffed to the gills with stars that purports to comment on political and media inattention to the climate crisis but really just trivializes it. Dr. Strangelove it ain't.

[THR]

A film with all the right things to say about how government, the media, and corporations ignore the emerging disaster of climate change, but couched within a satire so lumbering that it's enough to turn a tree hugger into a pro-fracker.

[TheWrap]

Whatever broadly worthy message the movie has is drowned out by a parade of movie-star mugging and stale pop culture jokes.

[Vanity Fair]

And Some People Thought It Was Terrible

I consider myself a liberal person, and I could hardly stomach the weak, unsubtle crap "Don't Look Up" is peddling. This isn't just a disaster movie. It's also a disaster.

[SlashFilm]

You Might End Up Rooting For The Comet

I went from laughing at the absurdity of a military general scamming some astronomers out of $20 to being genuinely mad at everyone not only ignoring the obvious but, in some cases, rooting for the damn comet. Toward the end, when the collision becomes impossible to ignore, I just felt bad for everyone involved. Don’t Look Up has a largely dismal outlook on humanity, but it ends on a surprisingly hopeful note.

[The Verge]

TL;DR

Don’t Look Up isn’t going to be a movie for everyone. It can be a little preachy, a little awkward, and a little on the nose. But those are mere blips on the radar compared to the big one in the center: that Adam McKay and his incredible cast have made a popcorn movie about climate change that will hopefully have an impact like the one the characters are warning everyone about.

[Gizmodo]