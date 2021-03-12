7
BOSOM BUDDIES

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The filmmaking legend's abuse allegations are currently being explored in "Allen v. Farrow." But he also harbored a tight bond with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Lede

The two were longtime neighbors and friends on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and Allen attended dinners at Epstein's residence on multiple occasions. Notably, one of their mutual connections was model Christina Engelhardt, who worked as a personal assistant for Epstein in the early '80s. Engelhardt started dating Woody Allen when she was 16, and their relationship relationship reportedly lasted eight years.

Key Details

  • When interviewed by The Daily Beast, Engelhardt spoke out against both Allen and Epstein: "Nothing surprises me with either one of those men."
  • Engelhardt says she left for Italy after working for Epstein became too toxic: "I escaped one monster and ran away from the other."
  • According to Priscilla Doe, a victim of Epstein's who remembers meeting Allen during one of Epstein's parties, Allen was "a close friend" of the sex trafficker and the two hung out frequently.

