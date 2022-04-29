You've been served
Expert Explains How Olivia Wilde Got Served Papers On Stage At CinemaCon
The Lede
Olivia Wilde introduced her new film "Don't Worry Darling" on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when a man from the audience pushed a manila envelope in her direction. The documents in it were legal documents relating to her children with Jason Sudeikis, whose representatives confirmed this to the LA Times and claim that Sudeikis was unaware the papers were going to be handled this way. An expert with no relation to Wilde's case explains a possible scenario.
Key Details
- Las Vegas based Bill Falkner (Clark County Process Service) told NPR he's seen odd stuff that processors do, and admitted that Wilde's incident was a bit too public, which made him ponder if "other attempts had been made" prior to the scene.
- Nevada, unlike some states, has no rules regarding serving and outside a loose ethical code — which, if you violate it, doesn't really have ramifications — it's up to the processors' judgement.
- "If we don't make clients happy, they don't come back," he told NPR.
