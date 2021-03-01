21
THE SLOW MARCH OF SPRING

Submitted by Molly Bradley
"If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb." You may have heard the saying, but where does it come from?

The Lede

The expression about March weather has endured for centuries, with a few different potential sources explaining its provenance. There is not, however, any real indication that the saying is scientifically sound.

Key Details

  • The saying may reflect longstanding cultural beliefs in inherent balance: if weather is rough at the start of the month, we feel it's likely to even out by month's end. Given that March is situated between winter and spring, it's often when we see cold weather begin to ebb.
  • Astrology may also be relevant: Leo, the lion, is the rising sign in March, whereas Ares, the ran, is April's sign.
  • There may also be Biblical resonance: Jesus is often compared to both a lion and a lamb.

