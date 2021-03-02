60
IT'S OVER

Submitted by James Crugnale
During her latest podcast episode, iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy said she doesn't foresee ever acting again and shared, "I resent my career in a lot of ways."

The Lede

Jennette McCurdy said she was done with acting, much to the chagrin of iCarly fans who hoped she would reunite with her longtime co-star Miranda Cosgrove in the upcoming series revival.

Key Details

  • "I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," McCurdy said on her podcast "Empty Inside." "My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show,'" she said. "It was embarrassing."
  • McCurdy gained a following while playing Sam Puckett for six seasons on Nickelodeon's "iCarly," later playing the same character on "Sam & Cat" with Ariana Grande.
  • McCurdy's comments put to rest any hope that she would reprise her role in the upcoming "iCarly" reboot.

