Submitted by James Crugnale
The first two seasons of "The Office" will be available to stream for free on Peacock. Season 3-9 will only be available to subscribers, with either the $4.99 ad-supported subscription or the $9.99 ad-free version.

The Lede

"The Office" is leaving Netflix and will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Key Details

  • Peacock is available on "Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, LG Smart TV, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S, Xfinity and Vizio SmartCast."

