How To Score Free Upgrades On Your Next Flight, According To Flight Attendants
The Lede
Looking to score a free soda on your next flight? What if we told you the secret was to flash what your mama gave you... a smile! Just follow this advice from anonymous flight attendants who spoke to Paulette Perhach at Vox.
Key Details
- As you walk in, and they greet you... say hello! For many flight attendants the most dehumanizing part of the job can be the constant silent treatment from flyers
- Remember flight attendants are on the clock who don't get paid until the plane takes off, so have your carryon bags ready to put away.
- Use the bathroom beforehand and not during drink service as the clunky cart is not fun to push aside for you. Keeping these key tips in mind... go for it and ask for that free drink!