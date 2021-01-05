19
+ digg
NEW YEAR, NEW US

Submitted by Adwait
Stress eating is inevitable right now for many. Here are some tips on eating healthy foods to get a jump-start on feeling better in 2021.

The Lede

Nutritionists recommend following 8 simple tips, including finding some friends or family members who'll help you achieve your health goals this year.

Key Details

  • Experts recommend trusting your intuition and "internal feelings of hunger" when consuming food.
  • Experimenting with new recipes helps keep things fresh in the kitchen. Blogs, videos, books and magazines are a great source for finding basic and complex recipes.
  • Fiber and protein-rich snacks will go a long way by satisfying your sweet-tooth — think berries, yogurt or chia pudding — and will help you keep your sugars in check.

Other articles and videos you might like