Here's Why The FAA Revoked The Pilot Certificate Of YouTuber Trevor Jacob For Purportedly Crashing His Plane On Purpose

The Lede

The Federal Aviation Administration said that YouTuber Trevor Jacob acted in a "careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another" and has revoked his private pilot certificate, according to a report by The New York Times' Eduardo Medina.

Key Details

On November 24, Jacob flew over Los Padres National Forest in a 1940 Taylorcraft plane, in which he had intended to spread the ashes of his best friend Johnny Strange over a Sierra Nevada mountain but claimed that his craft had "malfunctioned."

In December, Jacob posted a video entitled "I Crashed My Plane" where he chronicled the plane crash. After landing he said, "I'm just so happy to be alive." However, skeptics immediately pointed out some inconsistencies in his story, including Trent Palmer, who carefully debunked some of Jacob's claims in a widely disseminated video.

In a document obtained by the Times, the FAA said they didn't buy Jacob's claim that his plane had malfunctioned, "During this flight, you opened the left side pilot door before you claimed the engine had failed," they wrote.

They concluded, "You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash...Your egregious and intentional actions on these dates indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment and responsibility required of a certificate holder."

Here was Palmer's analysis that something didn't seem right about Jacob's claim that he wasn't able to land his plane without ejecting.

The Source