WILLENNIUM

via mediaite.com

Why Were Police Were Spotted Outside Will Smith's Home?
It's not for the reason you're thinking. Or the other reason. No, not that one either. It's truly a random thing, we promise.

LA sheriffs were spotted outside of the Smith family's Calabasas mansion two days after the Academy Awards. No, it wasn't because Will slapped Chris Rock or anything to do with Jada Pinkett Smith either. According to reports, a drone was caught flying over the neighborhood, possibly to spy or record footage.

  • “We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Deputy Lizette Salcon said.
  • “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” read an earlier statement from the LAPD.
  • Will Smith apologized to the Academy and to Rock himself, and Jada's only public response has been: "This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it."

