WILLENNIUM
Why Were Police Were Spotted Outside Will Smith's Home?
Submitted by Jared Russo via mediaite.com
The Lede
LA sheriffs were spotted outside of the Smith family's Calabasas mansion two days after the Academy Awards. No, it wasn't because Will slapped Chris Rock or anything to do with Jada Pinkett Smith either. According to reports, a drone was caught flying over the neighborhood, possibly to spy or record footage.
Key Details
- “We just sent that unit over there to try to locate the drone and see if there was a paparazzi or what was going on,” Deputy Lizette Salcon said.
- “LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another,” read an earlier statement from the LAPD.
- Will Smith apologized to the Academy and to Rock himself, and Jada's only public response has been: "This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it."
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments