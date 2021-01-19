709 members
Culture
Here's What To Know About History-Making Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman
The LedeMany people heard the name Amanda Gorman for the first time today when the 22-year-old poet read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration ceremony. She's one of just six inaugural poets in US history, joining the company of Maya Angelou, Robert Frost and others.
Key Details
The Source
