12
+ digg
A POEM A DAY

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Gorman's interest in poetry was sparked in third grade.

The Lede

Many people heard the name Amanda Gorman for the first time today when the 22-year-old poet read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration ceremony. She's one of just six inaugural poets in US history, joining the company of Maya Angelou, Robert Frost and others.

Key Details

  • Gorman was born and still lives in LA with her twin sister Gabrielle. The twins have collaborated on poetry projects before, notably their film "Rise Up As One."
  • At the age of 16, Gorman was named LA's youth poet laureate, and in 2017, at the age of 19, she was named the first National Youth Poet Laureate.
  • She told the Associated Press that she had written just part of her poem before the Capitol attack on January 6. "That day gave me a second wave of energy to finish the poem," she said.

Other articles and videos you might like