I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN
Here's What This Woman Learned From Visiting Every Country In The World
Submitted by James Crugnale via nationalgeographic.com
The LedeNabongo documented her visits to all 193 United Nations member states, as well as the Holy See and Palestine.
Key Details
- Nabongo says the most extreme place she visited was South Sudan, which is discouraged by the US Embassy. She said she never felt afraid there.
- Her advice for others is to travel with kindness. She says she found strangers to be surprisingly keen on helping travelers.
- She also said single-use plastic was the worst thing about her travels, observing that many countries don't have a way to manage it.