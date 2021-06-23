#FREEBRITNEY
Here's What's Happening With Britney Spears's Conservatorship
Submitted by Molly Bradley via vulture.com
The Lede
In 2008, Britney was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Since then, she hasn't had control of her financial assets: her father Jamie had an LA court name himself and attorney Andrew Wallet as conservators of her person and her finances. This means Britney's father has had to approve all of her decisions, from business deals to personal choices, such as health and living arrangements. But troublesome signs have led her family, friends and fans to cry foul. Here's what's happened.
Key Details
- In 2019, Wallet resigned as co-conservator, which left Jamie fully in control of Britney's assets.
- In September 2019, Britney's care manager Jodi Montgomery was temporarily put in charge after an altercation between Jamie and Britney's son Sean.
- New documents unsealed just yesterday show Britney wanted Jamie removed as conservator as early as 2014: she describes an intense level of control over her life, and says he inflicts punishments for behavior he doesn't like.