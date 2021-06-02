BALL'S IN THEIR COURT
The Press Questions Naomi Osaka Had To Face Before She Quit The French Open
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com
The LedeOn Monday, Naomi Osaka announced that she was withdrawing from the French Open, citing mental health issues and the anxiety brought on by mandated press conference appearances. In an Instagram post on May 27, Osaka likened the questions asked during press events to "kicking a person while they're down." Here are some tough questions Osaka has had to face in the past.
Key Details
- After losing a match at Wimbledon in 2019, reporters asked Osaka, "Do you think because you're younger, it can be difficult to be consistent at this age?" and "How do you go about restoring your confidence after this?"
- During that press event, Osaka was heard saying, "I feel like I'm about to cry," before being escorted out of the interview room.
- As a Japanese athlete with a Haitian father, Osaka has also had to face questions that probe how "Japanese" she is.