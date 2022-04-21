'I WAS HITTING YOU'
Here's Johnny Depp's Reaction When The Jury Was Played A Tape Of Amber Heard Acknowledging She Hit Him
The Lede
Johnny Depp presented an audio recording of Amber Heard appearing to admit she hit the actor during his second day of testimony on Wednesday.
Key Details
- The recording, which Depp had secretly taped of his ex-wife, was played before the seven-person jury in Fairfax County Circuit Court.
- "You didn't get punched. You got hit,” Heard was heard saying on the recording. "I'm sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f-cking deck you. I f-cking was hitting you. I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was. But you’re fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you."
- Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she presented herself as a survivor of "domestic abuse."
The Source
