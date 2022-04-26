Here's How Every Late Night Show Reacted To Elon Musk Buying Twitter For $44 Billion

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

"He now owns SpaceX and Twitter. It's like Musk is thinking, 'I've seen the heavens -- now onto hell,'" quipped Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"[Musk] said he wants to transform Twitter as a platform for free speech around the globe. Yeah, that’s the problem with Twitter — no one can say what they think. They’re holding back," riffed Jimmy Kimmel.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

"Twitter said it would never sell to Elon Musk, and then he produced the cash and they’re like, 'All right, we’ll sell.' Yeah, I guess they found that edit button after all," joked Trevor Noah.

The Late Late Show With James Corden

"Imagine having so much money you think it's a good idea to buy hell," quipped James Corden.