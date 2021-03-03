Other articles and videos you might like

0
+ digg
SURVIVING 'STAR WARS'

Submitted by Digg Editors
After intense racist and sexist online trolls caused the actress to "close up shop," Tran has emerged stronger and surer of who she is: "I feel like a totally different human."
4
+ digg
SURVIVING 'STAR WARS'

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
After intense racist and sexist online trolls caused the actress to "close up shop," Tran has emerged stronger and surer of who she is: "I feel like a totally different human."