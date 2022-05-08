ICYMI
Here's Every Sketch And Musical Performance From This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' With Benedict Cumberbatch And Arcade Fire
393 reads | submitted by Jared Russo
Opening Monologue
New Toilet
The Lightning by Arcade Fire
The Fainting Couch
Unconditional by Arcade Fire
Weekend Update
Blue Bunny
Just Like You
Roe v. Wade
Mother's Day Gifts
Chain Gang
The Understudy
Chuck E. Cheese
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments