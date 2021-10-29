Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

THE STEAKS ARE HIGH

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via reddit.com

Seems like the Texas Roadhouse steakhouses are on a winning streak here.
Here Is The Most Frequently Cited State In Each State's Restaurant Names, Visualized

Using data from SafeGraph, Redditor u/MathCanBeHard put together a map showing which state is the most frequently referenced state among restaurant names in all the American states.

Key Details

  • New York is the most frequently referenced state in restaurant names in 16 states and is most common on the east coast.
  • Texas follows closely behind with references in 14 states, possibly due to the prevalence of Texas Roadhouse restaurants.
  • Unsurprisingly most frequently cited states in restaurant names belong to the same state the establishment is situated in, including California, Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Kansas and more.

