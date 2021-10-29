THE STEAKS ARE HIGH
Here Is The Most Frequently Cited State In Each State's Restaurant Names, Visualized
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via reddit.com
The Lede
Using data from SafeGraph, Redditor u/MathCanBeHard put together a map showing which state is the most frequently referenced state among restaurant names in all the American states.
Key Details
- New York is the most frequently referenced state in restaurant names in 16 states and is most common on the east coast.
- Texas follows closely behind with references in 14 states, possibly due to the prevalence of Texas Roadhouse restaurants.
- Unsurprisingly most frequently cited states in restaurant names belong to the same state the establishment is situated in, including California, Hawaii, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Kansas and more.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
