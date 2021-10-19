STILL SOME UNANSWERED QUESTIONS
Here Is The Most Detailed Account Yet Of How Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot Halyna Hutchins, The Cinemato
via nytimes.com
The Lede
According to an affidavit released Sunday night, Souza explains that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved pointing a revolver "towards the camera lens" when the gun discharged. Because it was a rehearsal, there is no filmed footage of the moment the discharge happened. And so far accounts on the affidavit still don't answer the question as to how the gun Baldwin used ended up containing live ammunition.
Key Details
- The gun had been declared a "cold gun" — an unloaded firearm — during the film set's firearm safety announcements, according to Souza.
- Reid Russell, a cameraman, said that Baldwin was explaining how he would draw the gun and was pulling it out of the holster when the discharge happened.
- Prior to the fatal shooting, a number of crew members on "Rust" had quit over safety conditions and late pay.
