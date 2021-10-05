OK ZOOMER
Here Are The 10 Companies With The Happiest Employees
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via cnbc.com
The Lede
Company review site Comparably has revealed the top 10 companies — with 500 or more people — that have the happiest workers based on surveys from 70,000 US companies that ask employees questions about their satisfaction with salary and benefits, work environment positivity and whether or not they are burnt out from work.
Key Details
- Based on the surveys, Adobe, RingCentral, Hubspot, Peloton, Microsoft, Farmers Insurance, IBM, Medallia and Zoom are the companies with the most satisfied employees.
- Adobe stood out this year for its response to the pandemic, including introducing a more flexible work schedule and more paid days off.
- Even as the effects of the pandemic have eased these past few months, Adobe continues with this flexible work arrangement to ensure that workers who want to work from home can continue to do so.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
Here Are 10 Foods People Bought After They Became Registered Dietitians
From mushrooms to beans and legumes, here are 10 types of food that four professionals adopted after they became registered dietitians.
Comments