Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

red panda rocks

Hear The Heartwarming Story Of How Performer Red Panda Found Out What A Standing Ovation Was

173 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

Hear The Heartwarming Story Of How Performer Red Panda Found Out What A Standing Ovation Was
On Pablo Torre's ESPN podcast, Red Panda explains how she found out what a standing ovation was, because apparently in China, that's not quite a thing.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.