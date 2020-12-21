81
+ digg
SPOILERS AHEAD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
The final moments of the Season 2 finale represent the galaxy-collapsing shortsightedness that has come to define Disney-era Star Wars stories.

The Lede

(THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS) "The Mandalorian" falls prey to the same impulse that has stalked every Star Wars property in recent years: the tendency to tie everything back to the Skywalker saga.

Key Details

  • In the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," a de-aged Mark Hamill appears in the final moments to rescue Grogu.
  • Writer Matt Zoller Seitz argues that the appearance of Luke Skywalker in the show is a continuation of the Disney-era tradition of incorporating characters from the original Star Wars trilogy and prequels for the sake of nostalgia and fan service.
  • For the most part, the show has made great strides to add complexity and new elements to the Star Wars universe.

Other articles and videos you might like