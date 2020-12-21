567 members
Has 'The Mandalorian' Succumbed To The Dark Side?
The Lede(THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS) "The Mandalorian" falls prey to the same impulse that has stalked every Star Wars property in recent years: the tendency to tie everything back to the Skywalker saga.
