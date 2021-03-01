13
J.K. ROWLING AIN'T GONNA LIKE THIS

The next Harry Potter video game will allow players to customize their character’s voice, body type and gender placement for the school dormitories, taking a stride toward inclusivity after several recent controversies stemming from comments by series creator J.K. Rowling that were seen as transphobic.

The Lede

In the upcoming video game, "Hogwarts Legacy," players can give their character a feminine or masculine voice, no matter their character's body type.

Key Details

  • J.K. Rowling made headlines last summer when she wrote tweets and an essay that many considered to be degrading to transgender people.
  • Following the controversy, the makers of "Hogwarts Legacy" sought to make the game inclusive to all people.
  • While management initially resisted these changes, they are currently still included in the game.

