999 members
Culture
Culture on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Harry Potter Video Game Will Allow Transgender Characters
The LedeIn the upcoming video game, "Hogwarts Legacy," players can give their character a feminine or masculine voice, no matter their character's body type.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Bunny Wailer, Reggae Legend And Wailers Co-Founder, Dies At 73
OCD Is Not A Joke
How The Pandemic Could Change Architecture