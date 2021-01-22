4
HARRY POTTER AND THE ETERNAL FRANCHISE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that executives have had a series of meetings with writers with the goal of bringing the blockbuster franchise to television.

The Lede

Sources say that early meetings have touched on only broad ideas, but that HBO Max and Warner Bros. are looking for a writer and a pitch for the TV series. However, HBO Max and Warner Bros. have said that at this moment, "There are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform."

Key Details

  • Warner Bros. has been extending the "Harry Potter" world with the "Fantastic Beasts" prequel series, with a third "Fantastic Beasts" movie slated for next year and two more tentatively planned.
  • NBCUniversal struck a deal with Warner Bros. in 2016 for streaming rights to the franchise, though Warner execs later negotiated a side deal to allow "Harry Potter" movies to be streamed briefly on HBO Max.
  • The "Harry Potter" films will be available on NBC's service Peacock sometime later this year.

