A TOUGH GRAPE-NUT TO CRACK

Submitted by James Crugnale
A supply shortage of the venerable, if polarizing, cereal has customers scouring online for boxes, sometimes listed at inflated prices.

The Lede

The cult-favorite cereal is hard to find in grocery stores, giving some consumers sticker shock at the price listed at various online retailers.

Key Details

  • Grape-Nuts fans have been searching high and low for their favorite cereal, sometimes paying high prices for boxes online.
  • A four-pack of Grape-Nuts was listed on Amazon going for $59.99.
  • Grape-Nuts website claims the cereal will be available again on "most store shelves" in March 2021.

