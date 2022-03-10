Trending
Submitted by Molly Bradley

George R. R. Martin Posted An Update About ‘Game Of Thrones’-Related Books And TV Shows. Here Are The Takeaways
"Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin delivered a long-awaited update in a blog post, telling fans: "The world of Westeros, the world of 'A Song of Ice & Fire,' is my number one priority." Hang in there.

The Lede

In a blog post on his personal website, Martin reported that he got a lot of work done in 2021, and that he's been working on "an enormous number of projects." "I know, I know," he said, "for many of you out there, only one of those projects matters. I am sorry for you. They ALL matter to me." He's referring to the highly anticipated "Song of Ice & Fire" installment, a book called "The Winds of Winter," which fans have been awaiting for over 10 years. Here's what else the author has on his plate.

Key Details

  • Martin said he's working on a second volume of "Fire & Blood" and more "Dunk & Egg" novellas.
  • He also said a coffee table book of "Fire & Blood" is coming out in 2022, and he's planning a "Who's Who in Westeros" book.
  • Martin said both live action and animated TV shows are in development at HBO: "No, can't tell you how many. But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air." Some of the shows: the Corlys Velaryon and Nymeria series, and the first "Dunk & Egg" novella, "The Hedge Knight."

Comments

  1. Frank Tanghare 1 hour ago

    Eh, time has passed. Not as interested after HBO bungled the ending.

