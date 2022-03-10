can't come soon enough
George R. R. Martin Posted An Update About ‘Game Of Thrones’-Related Books And TV Shows. Here Are The Takeaways
Submitted by Molly Bradley via georgerrmartin.com
The Lede
In a blog post on his personal website, Martin reported that he got a lot of work done in 2021, and that he's been working on "an enormous number of projects." "I know, I know," he said, "for many of you out there, only one of those projects matters. I am sorry for you. They ALL matter to me." He's referring to the highly anticipated "Song of Ice & Fire" installment, a book called "The Winds of Winter," which fans have been awaiting for over 10 years. Here's what else the author has on his plate.
Key Details
- Martin said he's working on a second volume of "Fire & Blood" and more "Dunk & Egg" novellas.
- He also said a coffee table book of "Fire & Blood" is coming out in 2022, and he's planning a "Who's Who in Westeros" book.
- Martin said both live action and animated TV shows are in development at HBO: "No, can't tell you how many. But it is my hope that a number of these shows will get on the air." Some of the shows: the Corlys Velaryon and Nymeria series, and the first "Dunk & Egg" novella, "The Hedge Knight."
Eh, time has passed. Not as interested after HBO bungled the ending.