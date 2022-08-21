Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

the ussr had more freedom?

It Sure Seems Like George Lucas Hated The US Government And Capitalism

Jared Russo avatar
Jared Russo · · 713 reads
It Sure Seems Like George Lucas Hated The US Government And Capitalism
Some illuminating highlights from interviews with Charlie Rose (pre-cancellation) and James Cameron show the philosophy behind how Star Wars was made.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.